Tragedy on Spain's Rails: Double Train Crashes Raise Alarm

In a tragic sequence of events, a Barcelona commuter train collided after a retaining wall collapse, just days following a southern Spain train disaster that claimed 42 lives and injured many more.

The Barcelona incident left 15 people injured, including three critically, after the wall fell due to heavy rains in Catalonia, according to Spain's railway operator ADIF.

Meanwhile, the nation grapples with the aftermath of Sunday's calamity, as emergency workers continue to search for victims and families mourn those lost. Survivors recount their harrowing experiences amid these devastating rail tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)