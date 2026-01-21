Left Menu

Tragedy on Spain's Rails: Double Train Crashes Raise Alarm

A Barcelona commuter train crashed due to a fallen retaining wall, causing injuries, days after a deadly train collision in southern Spain killed 42 and injured dozens. Heavy rainfall was blamed for the wall collapse. Emergency services continue the search for victims from Sunday's accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adamuz | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:54 IST
In a tragic sequence of events, a Barcelona commuter train collided after a retaining wall collapse, just days following a southern Spain train disaster that claimed 42 lives and injured many more.

The Barcelona incident left 15 people injured, including three critically, after the wall fell due to heavy rains in Catalonia, according to Spain's railway operator ADIF.

Meanwhile, the nation grapples with the aftermath of Sunday's calamity, as emergency workers continue to search for victims and families mourn those lost. Survivors recount their harrowing experiences amid these devastating rail tragedies.

