Tensions Rise as U.S. Continues Venezuela Oil Campaign

On Tuesday, the U.S. military seized a tanker linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean, marking the seventh interception since President Trump's month-long campaign began. This effort aligns with the administration's initiative to regulate Venezuela's oil exports amid ongoing sanctions.

The U.S. Southern Command, responsible for overseeing several warships and troops in the region, released a statement confirming the apprehension of the Motor Vessel Sagitta, which occurred without incident. The move underscores the U.S.'s commitment to enforce its sanctions policy and ensure legal oil exports from Venezuela.

Trump's foreign policy towards Venezuela includes attempts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro, transitioning from failed diplomatic efforts to military actions, including an attempt to capture Maduro in January. The strategy also includes a $100 billion plan to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector while preventing illegal oil movements involving other sanctioned nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)