Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Continues Venezuela Oil Campaign

The U.S. military has seized another Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean as part of President Trump's strategy to control oil flows from Venezuela. This operation is part of a broader initiative to enforce sanctions and rebuild Venezuela's oil industry with a significant financial plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:58 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Continues Venezuela Oil Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military seized a tanker linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean, marking the seventh interception since President Trump's month-long campaign began. This effort aligns with the administration's initiative to regulate Venezuela's oil exports amid ongoing sanctions.

The U.S. Southern Command, responsible for overseeing several warships and troops in the region, released a statement confirming the apprehension of the Motor Vessel Sagitta, which occurred without incident. The move underscores the U.S.'s commitment to enforce its sanctions policy and ensure legal oil exports from Venezuela.

Trump's foreign policy towards Venezuela includes attempts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro, transitioning from failed diplomatic efforts to military actions, including an attempt to capture Maduro in January. The strategy also includes a $100 billion plan to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector while preventing illegal oil movements involving other sanctioned nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026