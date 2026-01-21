Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Thousands of workers and students in the U.S. marched against President Trump's immigration policies. The protests marked his second term anniversary, sparked by recent incidents including the death of activist Renee Good. Demonstrations stretched from Washington to San Francisco, organized by grassroots groups opposing federal actions.

Updated: 21-01-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:54 IST
In a nationwide display of dissent, thousands of U.S. workers and students took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Marking the anniversary of Trump's second term, protests erupted across the nation, intensifying after a controversial incident in which federal agents dragged a U.S. citizen from her car and shot activist Renee Good in Minneapolis. Outrage spread as Americans denounced these aggressive tactics.

Organized by groups such as Indivisible and 50501, along with labor unions, the demonstrations called for an end to immigrant detention camps, highlighted by deaths in El Paso facilities. Protesters in Cleveland, Asheville, and Santa Fe, as well as other cities, rallied against ICE actions, chanting messages of unity and acceptance.

