Delhi Elections: Unprecedented Security Measures for Vote Counting

As Delhi gears up for vote counting on February 8, authorities have implemented extensive security enhancements across the national capital to ensure a seamless and transparent process. Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava has revealed that 19 counting centres have been established, each supervised by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Speaking at a press briefing, Srivastava detailed, 'Strict security involving 38 CAPF companies will be stationed at these centers, working in sync with local police and election officials. With guidelines from the Election Commission, a robust multi-layered security setup has been devised to manage entry and oversight rigorously.'

Beyond human personnel, advanced security technologies are set to bolster vigilance, with metal detectors and X-ray scanners deployed widely. Restrictions extend to entry regulations, prohibiting the carrying of mobile phones even for authorized personnel, underscoring a commitment to maintaining election integrity and a peaceful atmosphere.

