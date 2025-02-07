New York Shuts Down Poultry Markets Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

New York state has announced the temporary closure of all live poultry markets in New York City and three neighboring counties following the detection of bird flu in seven markets over the past week.

The virulent avian flu has devastated over 156 million birds nationwide since it emerged in 2022, leading to significant reductions in egg supply and increased pricing pressures on consumers and the food industry.

Governor Kathy Hochul stated that the five-day shutdown is targeted at cleaning and disinfecting the markets to curb the virus's spread. The potential spread has been further complicated by wild birds that carry and transmit the virus during their migrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)