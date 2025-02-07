Mass Defection: Shiv Sena and Congress Workers Align with Shinde

In a dramatic political shift, multiple workers from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have defected to the Shinde Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sources confirm that approximately 80 party workers made the switch amid ongoing political tensions.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde emphasized public trust in Shiv Sena, stating, "People have faith in Shiv Sena...We will ensure those who criticize from home stay there. When opponents lose, they often blame the EVMs." He hailed the grand alliance's triumph in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections as a historic victory attributed to widespread voter support.

The exodus, facilitated by MLA Bhavana Gawli, included notable figures like Vijay Malokar and Dilip Bhojraj. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shinde remarked that the election outcome delivered a '440-volt shock' to Gandhi, leaving him reeling from defeat. Shinde maintained optimism that public sentiment favors Shiv Sena's developmental agenda, accusing Gandhi's Congress of baseless accusations against the Election Commission.

