Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Ecosystem

The Indian government has introduced the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to establish a national digital health ecosystem. As of February 2025, over 73.9 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created. Efforts are being made to spread awareness through various media channels across the country.

The Indian government has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing the healthcare landscape by launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This ambitious initiative aims to create a cohesive national digital health ecosystem, anchored by the introduction of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), a 14-digit Unique Health Identifier.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare disclosed that as of February 3, 2025, approximately 73.9 crore ABHA IDs have been generated. This achievement underlines the government's focus on ensuring widespread participation from citizens in this groundbreaking health initiative.

To further amplify awareness about this scheme, the Ministry has implemented an extensive media and outreach strategy. This includes diverse Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities through outdoor and digital media, press coverage, radio campaigns, and more. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, highlighted these endeavors in a written Lok Sabha response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

