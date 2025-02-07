Critical Health of Baramulla MP Raises Urgency Amid Hunger Strike
As Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid's hunger strike enters day eight, his health worsens, with opponents urging swift medical intervention. The AIP calls for justice amidst Rashid's incarceration, seeking solidarity. Meanwhile, debates persist over his parole for Parliament attendance, with the NIA opposing it due to security concerns.
Concern grows as Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid endures an indefinite hunger strike, aggravating his health condition as of Friday, according to the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP). "Engineer Rashid's condition is critical, yet his resolve remains strong, symbolizing the unwavering voice of 18 lakh people," stated Inam Un Nabi, AIP spokesperson.
Rashid launched his hunger strike protesting incarceration, while AIP's spokesperson stresses the alarming state of his health. Authorities are urged to ensure Rashid receives adequate medical care promptly, amid fears for his wellbeing, as his clarion call for justice persists undeterred by adverse conditions.
Highlighting the severity of the situation, Nabi urges governmental intervention. "Address Engineer Rashid's case with urgency," he implores, urging transparency in justice delivery. AIP stands firm on its belief in a humane legal process, rallying public support and confidence in judicial integrity.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision on Rashid's petition for parole to attend the Parliament, amid legal debates. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) resists his parole, citing procedural limitations and security concerns while affirming no parliamentary speech is planned, as pointed out by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra.
Further complicating matters, the NIA indicates Rashid would need armed escort into Parliament, contravening security protocols. Representing Rashid, Senior Advocate N Hariharan emphasized pressing fiscal issues affecting Jammu and Kashmir allocations, illustrating Rashid's imperative to voice these concerns in Parliament.
Rashid, detained at Tihar Jail on terror charges, seeks regular bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, marking another complex layer in the ongoing judicial discourse surrounding his case. (ANI)
