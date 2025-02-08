Resumption of Food for Progress: A New Era for U.S. Agricultural Aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the resumption of the Food for Progress aid program for agreements made in fiscal year 2024 or earlier. This comes after the program had been halted under the previous administration's pause on international assistance, leading to confusion among aid organizations.

The Food for Progress program, managed by the USDA, facilitates the export of U.S. agricultural commodities to bolster agricultural, economic, or infrastructure development abroad. The halt had impacted grants for U.S. soy, wheat, and other commodities. However, operations are now cleared to continue.

Projects for 2024 include a $25-million rice initiative in Benin, a $35-million wheat project in Madagascar, and a $25-million soybean project in Tunisia. The McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Childhood Nutrition Program will also continue to operate. These programs enhance global food security while promoting U.S. agricultural products, according to FAS administrator Daniel Whitley.

