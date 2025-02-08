Left Menu

Baltic States Unplug from Russian Power

Lithuania has disconnected its electricity system from Russia's power grid as part of a plan to integrate the Baltic states more closely with the EU and enhance security. Latvia and Estonia are set to follow, synchronizing with the EU's grid after last-minute tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a significant move towards energy independence, Lithuania announced on Saturday that it has severed its electricity system from Russia's power grid. This strategic step is part of a concerted effort by the three Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—to forge closer ties with the European Union and bolster regional security.

Experts note that the disconnection is a crucial milestone in the Baltic states' long-term energy plans. With Latvia and Estonia expected to follow Lithuania's lead by 0700 GMT on Saturday, the region is poised for a historic transition. The countries are set to synchronize their power systems with the EU's grid following scheduled final tests.

This development underscores the Baltic states' commitment to diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on Russian power, marking a pivotal shift in geopolitical energy dynamics. This transformation is expected to enhance the stability and resilience of their power infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

