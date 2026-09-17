Ryanair's Bold Move to Expand in the Baltic States

Ryanair is making strategic moves to enhance its influence in the Baltic region. On Thursday, the airline revealed a substantial $1.6 billion investment plan to bolster its operations across Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

This ambitious five-year proposal aims to double Ryanair's traffic in the area, forecasting the provision of 11 million annual seats with the deployment of 16 new aircraft.

Ryanair's announcement follows closely on the heels of airBaltic's bankruptcy filing, which marked the first European airline collapse attributed to the complications arising from the Iran conflict.