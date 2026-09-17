Ryanair's Bold Move to Expand in the Baltic States

Ryanair has announced a $1.6 billion plan to significantly increase its presence in the Baltic states over the next five years. This strategy aims to double the airline's traffic in the region, contributing a potential 11 million annual seats and deploying 16 based aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:22 IST
Ryanair's Bold Move to Expand in the Baltic States
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Ryanair is making strategic moves to enhance its influence in the Baltic region. On Thursday, the airline revealed a substantial $1.6 billion investment plan to bolster its operations across Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

This ambitious five-year proposal aims to double Ryanair's traffic in the area, forecasting the provision of 11 million annual seats with the deployment of 16 new aircraft.

Ryanair's announcement follows closely on the heels of airBaltic's bankruptcy filing, which marked the first European airline collapse attributed to the complications arising from the Iran conflict.

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