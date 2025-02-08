Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: Leaders Unite in Faith and Politics

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh chiefs Bhajanlal Sharma and Mohan Yadav shared a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, highlighting the event's cultural significance. Rajasthan's CM praised BJP's Delhi election success and commended PM Modi. The BJP won eight seats, with significant support in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:37 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at the Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of unity and spiritual devotion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the revered Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday. The event, marked by a massive pilgrimage from across India and abroad, symbolizes deep-rooted heritage and ancestral connections, according to Sharma.

Expressing gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exemplary arrangements, Sharma emphasized the global allure of the Maha Kumbh and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in enhancing the event's appeal. 'This heritage of our ancestors and saints binds us through planetary calculations,' remarked Sharma, highlighting the cultural richness seen at the Mela.

On a political front, Sharma commended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) triumph in the Delhi assembly elections, attributing the win to the robust faith in Modi's 'double-engine' government. With BJP leading in 48 seats and AAP trailing with 22, Sharma lauded Modi's governance as a beacon of reliability, celebrating the capital's overwhelming support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

