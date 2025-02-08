BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: A Mandate Against 'Shortcut' Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the citizens of Delhi for decisively ending the "lies and deception" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by granting a significant mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections. Modi highlighted that this outcome signifies a halt to the "short-cut" politics of AAP and clears obstacles inhibiting Delhi's development.

At a gathering at the party headquarters following the electoral victory, Modi remarked, "Delhi's mandate is a clear message against shortcuts, lies, and deceit in politics." The BJP captured 47 seats, potentially securing another, while AAP's result drastically fell to 22 seats compared to their 2020 triumph of 62. This victory marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, displacing the AAP leadership, including figures like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In criticism of AAP, Modi mentioned, "Today, Delhi has removed a major obstacle to its development," while reiterating that the real power in Delhi belongs to its people, not politicians claiming ownership. Expressing gratitude, Modi accentuated the contributions of Delhi residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, acknowledging how their support was pivotal in BJP's win, and emphasized good governance ahead under BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)