Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: A Mandate Against 'Shortcut' Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commends Delhi's electorate for their decisive victory for the BJP in the assembly elections, marking an end to AAP's governance. The win by the BJP highlights the rejection of 'shortcut' politics and renews trust in Modi's double-engine government for Delhi's future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: A Mandate Against 'Shortcut' Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Youtube Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the citizens of Delhi for decisively ending the "lies and deception" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by granting a significant mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections. Modi highlighted that this outcome signifies a halt to the "short-cut" politics of AAP and clears obstacles inhibiting Delhi's development.

At a gathering at the party headquarters following the electoral victory, Modi remarked, "Delhi's mandate is a clear message against shortcuts, lies, and deceit in politics." The BJP captured 47 seats, potentially securing another, while AAP's result drastically fell to 22 seats compared to their 2020 triumph of 62. This victory marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, displacing the AAP leadership, including figures like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In criticism of AAP, Modi mentioned, "Today, Delhi has removed a major obstacle to its development," while reiterating that the real power in Delhi belongs to its people, not politicians claiming ownership. Expressing gratitude, Modi accentuated the contributions of Delhi residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, acknowledging how their support was pivotal in BJP's win, and emphasized good governance ahead under BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025