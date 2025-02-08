Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg's Bustling Market
A major fire engulfed the bustling market in Sonamarg on Saturday, prompting swift intervention from fire services. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow and vowed comprehensive support for affected communities. Further details on the incident are yet to be released.
A massive fire erupted in the central market of Sonamarg, a prominent resort town, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. Eyewitness footage revealed thick smoke rising from the scene, painting a dire picture of the emergency.
Emergency services, including several fire tenders, promptly responded to the incident, laboring to bring the flames under control. Offering condolences, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promised immediate aid and robust support to those impacted by the disaster.
Expressing sentiments on social media platform X, Abdullah stated, 'Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need.' As investigations continue, more information is awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
