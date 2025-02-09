Left Menu

NaBFID Aims for Rs 30,000 Crore Boost in Infrastructure Funds

NaBFID, led by CEO Rajkiran Rai G, plans to raise Rs 30,000 crore this quarter to support infrastructure development in India. The organization eyes a Rs 1 lakh crore loan sanction target for FY25 and aims to disburse Rs 60,000 crore, despite documentation challenges, while enhancing corporate bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NaBFID Managing Director and Chief Executive, Rajkiran Rai G, has unveiled plans to raise an additional Rs 30,000 crore in the current quarter to fund key infrastructure projects across India.

Despite forecasting a Rs 1 lakh crore loan sanction for FY25, Rai acknowledged potential disbursement challenges, citing issues related to documentation. With plans set to disburse Rs 60,000 crore this financial year, NaBFID is focused on bridging the gap between sanctioned amounts and actual disbursement in the infrastructure domain.

In line with these efforts, NaBFID seeks to bolster corporate bond markets, with an early 2025 launch planned for a Partial Credit Enhancement Facility. This initiative, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to improve bond ratings for corporates, facilitating better funding terms for infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

