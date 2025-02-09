NaBFID Aims for Rs 30,000 Crore Boost in Infrastructure Funds

NaBFID Managing Director and Chief Executive, Rajkiran Rai G, has unveiled plans to raise an additional Rs 30,000 crore in the current quarter to fund key infrastructure projects across India.

Despite forecasting a Rs 1 lakh crore loan sanction for FY25, Rai acknowledged potential disbursement challenges, citing issues related to documentation. With plans set to disburse Rs 60,000 crore this financial year, NaBFID is focused on bridging the gap between sanctioned amounts and actual disbursement in the infrastructure domain.

In line with these efforts, NaBFID seeks to bolster corporate bond markets, with an early 2025 launch planned for a Partial Credit Enhancement Facility. This initiative, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to improve bond ratings for corporates, facilitating better funding terms for infrastructure projects.

