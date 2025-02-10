Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Terror Module Near Amritsar Airport

Punjab Police dismantled a terror module near Amritsar airport, arresting three individuals and seizing weapons, including an AK-47. Main accused Buta Singh, along with Lovepreet and Karandeep, allegedly formed the network. The operation marks a significant victory against terror activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major security breakthrough, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a terror module operating near Amritsar airport, apprehending three suspects in an operation that showcased swift action and precision.

Authorities revealed the capture of three individuals identified as Lovepreet, Karandeep, and the alleged mastermind, Buta Singh. The police recovered an assortment of firearms, including one AK-47, a Glock pistol of 0.3 bore, and a 0.32 bore pistol, along with cartridges.

Speaking on the operation, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar applauded his team's efforts, underscoring the ongoing investigation to unearth the financial and logistical networks supporting the accused. This success follows a previous operation on January 30, resulting in the arrest of two other operatives and the recovery of lethal weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

