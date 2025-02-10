Aero India Seminar Spotlights Future Aerospace Innovations

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has officially awarded restricted military type certificates (RMTC) for the indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile and the HTT-40 trainer aircraft. The ceremony took place during the 15th Aero India International Seminar held in Bengaluru.

Prominent figures present included Secretary DDR&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr. Samir V Kamat, Former Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh. Minister Seth remarked on social media about advancing India's aeronautical capabilities through these certifications.

The seminar, organized by DRDO's Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) with the Aeronautical Society of India, aims to set the stage for Aero India 2025. The event theme, 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation,' attracted international delegates and discussed emerging trends and innovations in military aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)