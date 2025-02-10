AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands Discussion on Mahakumbh Stampede in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has formally called for a suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the fatal stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, alleging severe mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singh accused the administration of mishandling the event's logistics, despite a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs 7,500 crore, which he claimed was inequitably distributed. He criticized the VIP-centric arrangements, such as luxurious facilities and restricted access for ordinary attendees, which he believes exacerbated the chaos.

With a history of tragic stampedes at the Kumbh Mela, Singh urged for an urgent debate on the issue. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj is preparing to present the government's actions in related external affairs matters in the Rajya Sabha. Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha will examine grants for water resource management.

