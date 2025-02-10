Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands Discussion on Mahakumbh Stampede in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh requests a Rajya Sabha discussion on the tragic Mahakumbh stampede that resulted in numerous casualties. Singh blames the Uttar Pradesh government's mismanagement and VIP culture for the disaster, highlighting the unequal distribution of resources despite significant financial allocations for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:27 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has formally called for a suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the fatal stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, alleging severe mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singh accused the administration of mishandling the event's logistics, despite a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs 7,500 crore, which he claimed was inequitably distributed. He criticized the VIP-centric arrangements, such as luxurious facilities and restricted access for ordinary attendees, which he believes exacerbated the chaos.

With a history of tragic stampedes at the Kumbh Mela, Singh urged for an urgent debate on the issue. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj is preparing to present the government's actions in related external affairs matters in the Rajya Sabha. Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha will examine grants for water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

