Srinagar's Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Scenic Splendor

Tourists in Srinagar are relishing the winter chill with Shikara rides on Dal Lake. Despite freezing temperatures, scenic mountain views and bustling markets entice visitors. Winter activities like snowball fights enhance the lively atmosphere and showcase the region's stunning seasonal beauty, attracting tourists from across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:48 IST
Tourists enjoy Shikara ride on Dal Lake on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tourists visiting Srinagar are fully embracing the winter chill as they take scenic Shikara rides on the Dal Lake. With the city recording a minimum temperature of 3.0°C and a maximum of 10.0°C, the chilly weather is set against a stunning backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

The city's breathtaking views are attracting many visitors, who express their joy and encourage others to experience the beauty of Srinagar. A visitor remarked on their happiness, mentioning the cold but picturesque surroundings. Tourists could be seen warmly dressed, enjoying the captivating landscapes and the charming houseboats.

Srinagar's bustling markets, offering winter delicacies and traditional Kashmiri crafts, underscore the rise in tourism despite the cold. Tourists are flocking to experience the winter allure, further enhancing the lively atmosphere with activities like snowball fights and building snowmen, vividly showcasing Srinagar's enchanting winter charm.

