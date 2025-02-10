Left Menu

Australia Seeks US Exemption on Steel Tariffs: Boosting Jobs and Defence Ties

Australia's trade minister is advocating for tariff exemptions on steel and aluminium exports to the U.S., highlighting their role in creating American jobs and supporting shared defence interests. With ongoing debates and high-level meetings, Australia aims to secure its position amid Trump's trade policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is lobbying for an exemption to new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, emphasizing the economic and defensive benefits of its exports. Trade Minister Don Farrell noted the jobs created in the U.S. by these exports, as discussions continue with the Trump administration.

While no meeting has been finalized with the U.S. trade representative, Australia has proactively pressed its case for fair trade access. The country seeks a reprieve similar to the one obtained in 2018, highlighting $237 million in steel exports and $275 million in aluminium shipped to the U.S. in recent years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles have engaged in discussions with U.S. officials, underscoring the strategic importance of Australia's contribution to American defense projects, including the AUKUS submarine initiative. This push has positively impacted shares, with BlueScope Steel experiencing gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

