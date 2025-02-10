Seamless Rail Services and Presidential Prayers Mark Maha Kumbh 2025

With Maghi Purnima Snan approaching on February 12, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that railway arrangements for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh are well-managed. During his inspection at Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday, Vaishnaw highlighted the coordinated efforts to maintain smooth operations across eight stations.

The minister reassured the public that over 330 trains were dispatched from Prayagraj Junction, maintaining order and preventing the spread of rumors. More than 13,000 personnel are deployed, and special trains are in operation to cater to the massive influx of devotees. Advanced surveillance with 1,200 CCTV cameras and face-recognition technology supports meticulous monitoring.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, joining millions of devotees at the Mahakumbh. Welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Murmu's participation underscored the event's profound spiritual significance. Maha Kumbh 2025, underway since January 13, continues till February 26, drawing a global spiritual crowd.

