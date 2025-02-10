PM Modi Inspires Students to Embrace Failures at Pariksha Pe Charcha

During the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, urging them to transform failures into valuable lessons and emphasize the significance of technology. He advised students to understand and optimally utilize technology, encouraging a focus on holistic growth beyond textbooks.

Modi highlighted that students should not feel confined to academic success alone and emphasized the importance of pursuing hobbies. He stressed that exams should not be perceived as the ultimate goal and encouraged the development of writing habits.

Furthermore, Modi underlined the necessity of time management and suggested that students concentrate on the present. He encouraged them to discuss thoughts freely with others and harness the power of writing to manage stress and anxiety effectively.

PM Modi also addressed parents, advising them not to showcase their children as role models due to societal pressures. He encouraged support for children's unique interests and passions, warning against forcing students into unwanted career paths.

He concluded by sharing thoughts on leadership, emphasizing self-improvement and leading by example. Since 2018, PM Modi has been conducting these interactive sessions to help students, parents, and teachers cope with exam-related stress.

