Left Menu

PM Modi Inspires Students to Embrace Failures at Pariksha Pe Charcha

During the 8th Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students to learn from failures and harness technology wisely. He emphasized holistic development, time management, and the importance of pursuing passions. Modi shared insightful strategies for handling exam stress and promoting self-improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:51 IST
PM Modi Inspires Students to Embrace Failures at Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, urging them to transform failures into valuable lessons and emphasize the significance of technology. He advised students to understand and optimally utilize technology, encouraging a focus on holistic growth beyond textbooks.

Modi highlighted that students should not feel confined to academic success alone and emphasized the importance of pursuing hobbies. He stressed that exams should not be perceived as the ultimate goal and encouraged the development of writing habits.

Furthermore, Modi underlined the necessity of time management and suggested that students concentrate on the present. He encouraged them to discuss thoughts freely with others and harness the power of writing to manage stress and anxiety effectively.

PM Modi also addressed parents, advising them not to showcase their children as role models due to societal pressures. He encouraged support for children's unique interests and passions, warning against forcing students into unwanted career paths.

He concluded by sharing thoughts on leadership, emphasizing self-improvement and leading by example. Since 2018, PM Modi has been conducting these interactive sessions to help students, parents, and teachers cope with exam-related stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025