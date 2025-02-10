Stress-Free Exams: Haryana CM Lauds Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Initiative
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini commends PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for helping students tackle exams stress-free. Modi, interacting with students, emphasized nutrition and lifestyle, while discussing common exam pressures. The program continues to guide students, parents, and teachers since its inception in 2018.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative as a significant step towards enabling children to tackle exams without undue stress. Saini expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting its role in fostering a stress-free environment for students, especially with board examinations on the horizon.
Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, lauded the benefits of engaging with young minds on various stress-free exam techniques. In his post on X, he encouraged students to tune into 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which he described as an annual interaction aimed at addressing students' concerns during exams. The latest session took place at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.
During the session, Modi underscored the significance of nutrition and recommended students evaluate their eating habits. He emphasized that overall growth is closely linked to dietary choices, recalling a story where a child's food preferences were influenced by misconceptions. Additionally, Modi addressed the societal pressures linked to academic performance, asserting the need for resilience amidst expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February: President Trump.
Republic-Day parade this time was significant as our republic has completed 75 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
In 2014, number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh. More than eight lakh are girl cadets: PM Narendra Modi.