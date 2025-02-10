Stress-Free Exams: Haryana CM Lauds Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Initiative

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative as a significant step towards enabling children to tackle exams without undue stress. Saini expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting its role in fostering a stress-free environment for students, especially with board examinations on the horizon.

Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, lauded the benefits of engaging with young minds on various stress-free exam techniques. In his post on X, he encouraged students to tune into 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which he described as an annual interaction aimed at addressing students' concerns during exams. The latest session took place at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

During the session, Modi underscored the significance of nutrition and recommended students evaluate their eating habits. He emphasized that overall growth is closely linked to dietary choices, recalling a story where a child's food preferences were influenced by misconceptions. Additionally, Modi addressed the societal pressures linked to academic performance, asserting the need for resilience amidst expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)