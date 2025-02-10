Left Menu

Asia Index Expands Market Horizons with New Indices

Asia Index, part of BSE, launched five new indices to capture the performance of emerging companies in India's equity market. These indices provide a comprehensive overview from large cap to micro cap enterprises, aiding market participants in investment strategies and portfolio benchmarking.

  • India

Asia Index, a division of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), unveiled five innovative indices on Monday, targeting India's thriving market of emerging companies.

The suite, featuring BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap Equal Size Weighted, aims to reflect the performance of a diverse company range, spanning from large to micro cap, thereby offering a broad view of India's equitable growth, according to a statement from Asia Index.

Asia Index's Managing Director and CEO, Ashutosh Singh, emphasized the importance of these indices, noting their capacity to represent a substantial portion of India's market capitalization. He described them as vital tools in capturing the corporate sector's dynamism and the nation's economic growth.

