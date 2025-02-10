Left Menu

Sri Lanka Faces New Power Rationing Amid Coal Plant Breakdown

Sri Lanka will experience a 90-minute power cut on Monday and Tuesday due to a malfunction at the Norochcholai coal power plant. This marks the first power rationing since the 2022 economic crisis, highlighting ongoing energy challenges in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:12 IST
Sri Lanka Faces New Power Rationing Amid Coal Plant Breakdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is set to undergo their first power rationing since August 2022 after a coal power plant malfunctioned. The 90-minute cuts are scheduled across different regions on Monday and Tuesday, following a breakdown at the 900-megawatt Norochcholai plant, which significantly reduced supply.

This decision was announced by the Ceylon Electricity Board after Sunday's unanticipated outage—triggered by an incident involving a monkey—that affected the entire island for nearly six hours. The power rationing will happen in two slots between 3 pm and 9.30 pm.

The recent power shortage is reminiscent of last year's crisis sparked by foreign exchange shortages that led to extensive power cuts and fuel scarcities, prompting nationwide protests. A $4 billion credit line from India has since supported Sri Lanka's recovery, though challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025