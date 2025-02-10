Sri Lanka Faces New Power Rationing Amid Coal Plant Breakdown
Sri Lanka will experience a 90-minute power cut on Monday and Tuesday due to a malfunction at the Norochcholai coal power plant. This marks the first power rationing since the 2022 economic crisis, highlighting ongoing energy challenges in the country.
Sri Lanka is set to undergo their first power rationing since August 2022 after a coal power plant malfunctioned. The 90-minute cuts are scheduled across different regions on Monday and Tuesday, following a breakdown at the 900-megawatt Norochcholai plant, which significantly reduced supply.
This decision was announced by the Ceylon Electricity Board after Sunday's unanticipated outage—triggered by an incident involving a monkey—that affected the entire island for nearly six hours. The power rationing will happen in two slots between 3 pm and 9.30 pm.
The recent power shortage is reminiscent of last year's crisis sparked by foreign exchange shortages that led to extensive power cuts and fuel scarcities, prompting nationwide protests. A $4 billion credit line from India has since supported Sri Lanka's recovery, though challenges remain.
