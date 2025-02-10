Sri Lanka Faces New Power Rationing Amid Coal Plant Breakdown

Sri Lanka is set to undergo their first power rationing since August 2022 after a coal power plant malfunctioned. The 90-minute cuts are scheduled across different regions on Monday and Tuesday, following a breakdown at the 900-megawatt Norochcholai plant, which significantly reduced supply.

This decision was announced by the Ceylon Electricity Board after Sunday's unanticipated outage—triggered by an incident involving a monkey—that affected the entire island for nearly six hours. The power rationing will happen in two slots between 3 pm and 9.30 pm.

The recent power shortage is reminiscent of last year's crisis sparked by foreign exchange shortages that led to extensive power cuts and fuel scarcities, prompting nationwide protests. A $4 billion credit line from India has since supported Sri Lanka's recovery, though challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)