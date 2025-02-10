Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates First Successful Heart Transplant Milestone at AIIMS Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited AIIMS Bhopal, greeting a patient post the state's first heart transplant. He lauded the success, emphasized organ donation's importance, and announced state honors for donor families. The transplant marks a significant achievement in the state's medical advancements.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:36 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav meeting with the patient (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark moment for medical advancements in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal on Monday, where he greeted a patient, Dinesh Malviya, who recently underwent the state's first heart transplant. The Chief Minister expressed his congratulations to both Malviya and the team of doctors responsible for this significant achievement.

Addressing the press after meeting the patient, CM Yadav praised the competent doctors at AIIMS Bhopal, noting the successful heart transplant as a testament to the importance of organ donation. Malviya, who was admitted on January 22 and had the transplant on January 23, is expected to be discharged soon, signaling a priority shift towards advancing healthcare facilities including the provision of air ambulance services.

Furthering the conversation on organ and body donation, CM Yadav announced plans to honor families who contribute to this vital cause. In a bid to encourage such donations, the state government will provide state honors to donor families and facilitate body transfers to medical colleges. Such recognition is set to occur during major national festivals, reinforcing the government's commitment to healthcare improvements.

In a statement on platform X, the Chief Minister reiterated his congratulations to the doctors and expressed his personal engagement with Malviya about his health status, wishing for his swift recovery. He also highlighted the heroic efforts of Baliram Kushwaha's family for coordinating a green corridor for organ transport, underscoring the community's role in medical advancements.



