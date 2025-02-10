London Stocks Surge as BP Soars on Strategic Moves
London stocks started the week strongly, driven by BP's significant rise following Elliott Management's stake. The FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 both saw gains, amid anticipation of key economic data releases. Investors are particularly focused on speeches by BoE and Federal Reserve officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:53 IST
London stocks opened the week with strong performance, aided by BP's substantial gains following a strategic stake acquisition by Elliott Management, which sparked investor excitement.
The FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 8,748.93 points, and the FTSE 250 mirrored this gain. BP's shares surged by 6.4%, marking its highest level since August, amid expectations of strategic and board changes.
Investors are eagerly awaiting upcoming economic data releases and key speeches by Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve officials, which are expected to influence market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement