India Restores 22,561 Hectares of Degraded Mangroves Under MISHTI Initiative

India has made significant headway in restoring its coastal ecosystems by revitalizing 22,561 hectares of mangroves, spread across 13 states and Union Territories. This effort is part of the ambitious Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI), launched on June 5, 2024. The initiative's primary goal is to fortify coastal regions and boost their resilience against climate-related adversities.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reported to the Lok Sabha on Monday that approximately Rs 17.96 crore has been allocated for the restoration of 3,836 hectares in six states under this initiative. He emphasized that MISHTI plays a crucial role in restoring India's mangrove cover, which acts as a natural shield against coastal erosion and the impacts of climate change.

Beyond mangrove restoration, the government reported notable advances in its environmental agenda. The National Clean Air Programme aims to cut particulate emissions by 40% by the year 2025-26, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative has led to the planting of 109 crore saplings. India also boasts the largest network of Ramsar-designated wetlands in Asia, with 89 sites recognized for wetland conservation. The updated Nationally Determined Contributions outline India's drive toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, supported by plans like the National Action Plan on Climate Change.

