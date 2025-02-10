India's Energy Frontier: Expanding Horizons and Global Collaboration

India is actively diversifying its energy imports, increasing partnerships from 27 to 39 suppliers, with plans to buy from the cheapest sources available. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted this strategy during a press briefing at Indian Energy Week 2025, stressing that domestic companies are actively seeking more affordable gas supplies. The government anticipates a significant increase in natural gas availability by 2026.

Puri emphasized the shift towards sustainable energy solutions, aiming for widespread adoption of piped natural gas as a cheaper alternative to LPG. The Indian government, alongside companies like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, is exploring long-term contracts and investments in US energy projects. This aligns with the agenda during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US, where energy discussions are expected to be key.

India Energy Week 2025 promises to be a monumental event, featuring extensive global ministerial and CEO participation, policy discussions, and technology-sharing to accelerate clean energy transitions. The Clean Cooking Ministerial aims to leverage India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for wider global adoption, championing affordable, accessible clean cooking energy worldwide.

