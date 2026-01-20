Diego Garcia Sovereignty Deal Under Global Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Britain's decision to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia to Mauritius, dubbing it an 'act of total weakness.' This comment has reignited discussion on the deal, closed eight months ago, concerning the strategically vital military base.

The Chagos Islands, where Diego Garcia is located, remain a focal point for international diplomatic discussions. Britain's agreement to cede control, amidst pressure, offers Mauritius sovereignty while allowing the U.S. and UK to maintain their military presence under a long-term lease. Despite this, it has faced backlash from displaced islanders and various political figures.

The U.S., among other nations, has welcomed the agreement, emphasizing its strategic importance. However, concerns about growing Chinese influence in the region add complexity to the geopolitical landscape. Legal challenges and protests from Chagossians underline the contentious and multifaceted nature of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)