Record-Breaking Bird Influx at Hirakud Reservoir

In a remarkable increase from last year, over 4.21 lakh birds flocked to Hirakud Reservoir in Odisha's Sambalpur district this winter, according to reports on Tuesday. This scenic location is fast becoming a premier destination for birdwatchers and ornithologists alike.

The comprehensive bird census, covering the expansive 5.72 sq km of power channel area reaching to the Chhattisgarh border, identified a total of 4,21,763 birds from 128 species, with five new species making their debut appearance.

The annual survey hosted by the Hirakud Wildlife Division saw participation from 93 individuals, including birding experts and enthusiastic school students, underscoring the community's growing involvement in conservation efforts on January 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)