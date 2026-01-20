Grisly Discovery: Infant's Severed Head Found in Patna

In a disturbing incident, the police in Patna came across a severed head of an infant in the Fatuha area on Monday. The gruesome find has prompted an urgent investigation to trace the missing torso and determine the identity of the child.

SP (Rural) Kundan Kumar disclosed that the police have registered an FIR. A Forensic Science Laboratory team arrived on the site to gather blood samples and other crucial evidence. Police stations across Patna district are on alert, checking records for missing infants who could match the victim's description.

Lack of CCTV cameras in the vicinity presents challenges, but a dedicated team, led by Fatuha SDPO, is actively pursuing leads. Authorities urge the public to report any relevant information to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)