Rahul Gandhi Champions Anganwadi Workers' Rights

In a significant push for recognition, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, highlighted the pivotal role Anganwadi workers play in the country's developmental framework.

During a meeting in Parliament, Gandhi listened to their plights and underscored the importance of valuing their efforts, particularly in fighting malnutrition.

He criticized the government's oversight and advocated for addressing their demands for gratuity and job regularization, asserting their right to respect and attention.

