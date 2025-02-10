Steel and Aluminum Tariffs: Impact and Repercussions

Shares of American steel and aluminum firms surged on Monday following President Trump's announcement of an additional 25% tariff on imported metals. In contrast, European counterparts, including ArcelorMittal, experienced declines. Notable U.S. gainers included Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and Century Aluminum.

This policy comes as U.S. steelmakers face challenges from cheaper imports, composing nearly a quarter of national steel usage. The tariffs aim to bolster domestic production, but industry figures like Todd Miller from Isaiah Industries express concerns about increased costs and delays.

J.P. Morgan analysts predict a rise in domestic aluminum production, but the U.S. will still rely on imports to meet its annual demand. The tariff fallout also extends to Asian producers, with Tata Steel experiencing declines, highlighting global industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)