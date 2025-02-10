Nation's Elite Commandos Showcase Skills at 15th All India Competition

The 15th All India Police Commando Competition kicked off with a vibrant ceremony at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Group Centre in Gurugram. The inauguration was led by CRPF's Director General, GP Singh, who set the stage for a competitive showcase of the nation's elite commandos' skill and endurance.

In his address to the participants, Singh stressed the competition's value beyond sheer challenge. He viewed it as a chance for the commandos to enhance teamwork, foster stronger bonds, and support their teammates in reaching their full potential. 'Commandos excel not just in competition but in real missions, showing skill and bravery,' Singh remarked.

This year's event features 21 teams, including 44 gazetted officers from Central Armed Police Forces and State Police, challenging each other in demanding tests of physical and tactical skills. Unlike previous competitions, this year's edition, organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) and hosted for the first time by the CRPF, seeks to uphold the tradition of excellence demonstrated in past editions.

The competition entails a rigorous assessment of operational readiness through a series of challenging tests scheduled from February 8 to February 22. The event underscores the dedication, agility, and combat readiness of India's security forces as they compete for top honors in various categories. (ANI)

