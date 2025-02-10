Left Menu

Elite Commandos Battle in 15th All India Police Competition

The 15th All India Police Commando Competition has begun in Gurugram with an emphasis on skill, endurance, and teamwork. Hosted by CRPF, the event features 21 teams including 663 elite personnel participating in rigorous tests to demonstrate their operational readiness. It runs from February 8 to 22.

15th All India Police Commando Competition begins at CRPF camp in Gurugram (Photo/X:@crpfindia). Image Credit: ANI
The 15th All India Police Commando Competition kicked off in Gurugram with a grand ceremony at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Group Centre. The event was inaugurated by GP Singh, Director General of the CRPF, setting the stage for an intense display of skill, endurance, and teamwork among India's top commandos.

Singh addressed the participants, emphasizing that this competition is not merely a test but an opportunity for commandos to forge stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower each member to achieve their potential. He noted the commandos' consistent success in diverse real-life missions, owing to their unparalleled skill and commitment.

The competition this year features 21 teams, including 663 personnel and 44 gazetted officers from various forces, competing in one of the most demanding physical and tactical challenges. While last year's competition was hosted in Visakhapatnam, where the Andhra Pradesh Commando team took the title, the 2023 event is organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) and hosted by CRPF for the first time.

This rigorous competition assesses commandos' readiness through challenging stages scheduled from February 8 to February 22. It stands as a testament to the dedication, agility, and combat preparedness of India's security forces, as they vie for top honors across multiple categories.

