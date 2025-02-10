Sikkim Enforces Strict Guidelines for Migrant Labour Registration

In response to rising concerns over individuals with criminal histories entering the state, the Sikkim government is enforcing stringent registration regulations for migrant labourers. A deadline for obtaining a Labour ID Card has been set, concluding the registration and verification drive by Monday. Landlords are also required to finalize tenant verifications by February 10, according to Gangtok District Senior Superintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

Addressing a press conference, Labour Department Secretary Ragul K highlighted the influx of skilled and unskilled migrant workers for various sectors such as construction and hospitality. The state's regulations mandate proper police verification of these individuals to prevent criminal activity, with penalties for employers who fail to register workers. Labourers must carry a Labour ID Card to work legally in Sikkim.

The ongoing registration drive has seen nearly 35,000 labourers registered across organized and unorganized sectors. The Labour Department is set to utilize the comprehensive database for potential aid during disasters or crises. A Labour ID Card is exclusive to labour registration and not valid for entry permits, with new measures including flying squads to enforce compliance. Migrant workers voiced concerns over the tight deadline, but acknowledged the benefits of compliance.

