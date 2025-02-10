New Guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme Boost Support for Farmers

The agriculture ministry has announced revisions to the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), increasing the crop procurement limit from 20% to 25%. This change aims to encourage states to adopt the scheme more widely, as per the government's latest guidelines.

The MIS serves as part of the broader PM-AASHA initiative, activated when market prices drop by 10% or more compared to previous seasons. The scheme targets perishable items not covered by minimum support prices, such as tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, to protect farmers from distress sales.

States now have the option to deposit the difference between the market intervention price and the market price directly into farmers' bank accounts, reducing the need for physical procurement. To further assist, operational costs for transporting crops from production to consumption areas will be reimbursed by central agencies, aiming to stabilize farmers' income.

(With inputs from agencies.)