Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

In a coordinated crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police's Dwarka district team apprehended 16 individuals suspected of residing in India without authorization. Among those detained were alleged Bangladeshi nationals, including Mohd Sharif, 54, Najrul Shiekh, 50, his wife Parveen, 25, and their two children.

Additionally, individuals from various African nations were detained, including Ikechukwu Paul, Ekene Boniface Ekwealor, Ebuka Desmond Akuchukwu, Omodu, Izuka Emmanuel Nwakonobi, Ekwebili Victor, Jonathan Egbunike Okoye, Stanley Chialuka Mbamara, and Alfred Sackey. Authorities also apprehended Guliston Matyokubova of Uzbekistan and Fatoumata Kaba of Guinea.

Officials reported that these individuals were overstaying without a valid visa and were subsequently ordered for deportation by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Meanwhile, Mumbai's RCF police similarly detained seven Bangladeshi citizens living illegally for five years in Chembur's Mahul village, adding to the national effort targeting unauthorized immigrants.

