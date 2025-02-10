Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

In a concerted effort to address illegal immigration concerns, Delhi and Mumbai police have apprehended suspected foreign nationals overstaying without valid visas. Recent arrests include Bangladeshi and African nationals in Delhi, with subsequent actions for deportation. These efforts are part of broader operations targeting illegal immigrants across Indian cities.

Updated: 10-02-2025 22:51 IST
In a coordinated crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police's Dwarka district team apprehended 16 individuals suspected of residing in India without authorization. Among those detained were alleged Bangladeshi nationals, including Mohd Sharif, 54, Najrul Shiekh, 50, his wife Parveen, 25, and their two children.

Additionally, individuals from various African nations were detained, including Ikechukwu Paul, Ekene Boniface Ekwealor, Ebuka Desmond Akuchukwu, Omodu, Izuka Emmanuel Nwakonobi, Ekwebili Victor, Jonathan Egbunike Okoye, Stanley Chialuka Mbamara, and Alfred Sackey. Authorities also apprehended Guliston Matyokubova of Uzbekistan and Fatoumata Kaba of Guinea.

Officials reported that these individuals were overstaying without a valid visa and were subsequently ordered for deportation by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Meanwhile, Mumbai's RCF police similarly detained seven Bangladeshi citizens living illegally for five years in Chembur's Mahul village, adding to the national effort targeting unauthorized immigrants.

