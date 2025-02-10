MahaKumbh Mela Attracts 12.5 Lakh Devotees by Train in Prayagraj

Devotees are flocking to Prayagraj for the MahaKumbh Mela, with approximately 12.5 lakh people traveling by train, according to Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. The railway authority is ensuring a seamless movement across eight stations in the city, utilizing real-time CCTV monitoring for safety and efficiency.

Speaking to ANI, CPRO Sharma highlighted the record-breaking number of 330 trains operating from Prayagraj station in a single day. The Northeast Frontier Railway is maintaining 7-8 trains daily, along with special train services to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. Sharma assured that all levels of the railway administration are focused on a smooth operation, following stringent monitoring protocols.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela already underway, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Prayagraj Railway Station to ensure all arrangements were in place ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan. The event, recognized as the world's largest spiritual gathering, commenced on January 13 and is set to culminate on February 26, drawing millions from around the globe.

