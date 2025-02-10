Left Menu

UN Operations Halted in Yemen Amid Houthi Detentions

The United Nations has paused operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region after several staff members were detained by Houthi authorities. This suspension aims to ensure the safety of U.N. personnel and to negotiate their release. The U.N. is committed to assisting the Yemeni population despite ongoing challenges.

The United Nations has suspended its operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region following the detention of several U.N. staff members by Houthi authorities, deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq announced on Monday.

This measure, described as both extraordinary and temporary, seeks to navigate the crucial need to continue humanitarian efforts while ensuring the safety and security of U.N. personnel and its partners. Haq emphasized that safety assurances are necessary for effective and sustainable aid efforts.

The suspension will allow the United Nations and Houthi authorities time to arrange for the release of the detained staff and secure conditions for critical humanitarian operations. Despite these challenges, the U.N. remains committed to supporting the millions in need across Yemen.

