U.N. Operations in Yemen Sa'ada Region Halted Amid Houthi Detentions

The United Nations has suspended all its operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region following the detention of several U.N. staff members by the Houthi authorities, confirmed deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq on Monday.

The decision, described by Haq as an 'extraordinary and temporary measure,' is intended to protect U.N. personnel while emphasizing the necessity for their security to sustain effective operations. Haq was unable to specify the exact number of personnel affected by this pause.

'This operational halt is designed to provide time for the de facto authorities and the United Nations to negotiate the release of arbitrarily detained staff and secure the conditions needed for vital humanitarian assistance,' Haq said. He reiterated the U.N.'s commitment to aiding Yemen's millions in need, despite longstanding challenges posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have detained dozens of U.N. staff since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)