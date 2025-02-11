India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals: A New Horizon for Global Investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on investors to consider India's energy sector, citing the nation's ambitious renewable energy goals as a key opportunity. Speaking virtually at the India Energy Week 2025, Modi outlined targets including 500 GW of renewable energy and 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's potential for new investments, stressing the importance of exploring all possibilities within the sector. Modi described India as an important part of global energy ambitions, driven by resources, innovation, economic strength, political stability, and strategic geography.

The India Energy Week 2025 will feature extensive participation from energy buyers and producers, with a focus on international collaboration, policy discussions, and technology sharing. The event will also highlight the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a model for global clean energy adoption.

