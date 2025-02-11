Left Menu

India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals: A New Horizon for Global Investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged investments in India's energy sector, highlighting the country's ambitious renewable goals, including achieving 500 GW of RE and 5 MT of green hydrogen by 2030. The India Energy Week 2025 aims to foster global collaboration, featuring discussions and technology sharing in energy advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:35 IST
India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals: A New Horizon for Global Investors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on investors to consider India's energy sector, citing the nation's ambitious renewable energy goals as a key opportunity. Speaking virtually at the India Energy Week 2025, Modi outlined targets including 500 GW of renewable energy and 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's potential for new investments, stressing the importance of exploring all possibilities within the sector. Modi described India as an important part of global energy ambitions, driven by resources, innovation, economic strength, political stability, and strategic geography.

The India Energy Week 2025 will feature extensive participation from energy buyers and producers, with a focus on international collaboration, policy discussions, and technology sharing. The event will also highlight the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a model for global clean energy adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025