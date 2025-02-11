Left Menu

Spright Agro's Remarkable Financial Surge: A Case in Growth and Expansion

Spright Agro Limited, a pioneer in agriculture, reported a significant financial boom in the third quarter of 2024-25, with revenue up 142.56% from the previous year. This growth stems from strategic expansions, including a successful rights issue and bonus shares initiative aimed at global market penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Spright Agro Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has reported outstanding financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a period of immense growth and profitability.

The company, specializing in contract farming and greenhouse technology, achieved a revenue of Rs. 5,499.27 lakh for the quarter ending December 2024, a sharp increase of 142.56% compared to the same period last year. The net profit also climbed 28.9% to Rs. 708.88 lakh.

In strategic efforts aimed at expansion, Spright Agro raised Rs. 44.87 crore through a successful Rights Issue, funding its growth and global market entry plans. The firm continues to aim at enhancing its global influence by penetrating new markets and forming strategic partnerships worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

