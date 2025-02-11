Spright Agro's Remarkable Financial Surge: A Case in Growth and Expansion

Spright Agro Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has reported outstanding financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a period of immense growth and profitability.

The company, specializing in contract farming and greenhouse technology, achieved a revenue of Rs. 5,499.27 lakh for the quarter ending December 2024, a sharp increase of 142.56% compared to the same period last year. The net profit also climbed 28.9% to Rs. 708.88 lakh.

In strategic efforts aimed at expansion, Spright Agro raised Rs. 44.87 crore through a successful Rights Issue, funding its growth and global market entry plans. The firm continues to aim at enhancing its global influence by penetrating new markets and forming strategic partnerships worldwide.

