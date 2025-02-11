Left Menu

BP's Pledge to Reshape Strategy Amid Profit Dip

BP reported its lowest quarterly profit in four years at $1.17 billion, amid investor pressure from Elliott Management. The company's performance underperformed peers due to stabilizing energy prices and decreased oil demand. CEO Murray Auchincloss aims to reset BP's strategy to boost cash flow and returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:52 IST
BP's Pledge to Reshape Strategy Amid Profit Dip
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BP announced on Tuesday a quarterly profit of $1.17 billion, a figure that exceeded forecasts yet marked the company's lowest in four years. This announcement follows a revelation that Elliott Management had acquired a stake, intensifying pressure for strategic transformation.

The oil giant's performance lagged behind industry peers as energy prices held steady and global oil demand dropped. Pressure has grown on CEO Murray Auchincloss to spearhead change, especially after the company reported a 61% plunge in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the previous year.

Despite this, BP's shares edged up by 0.6% to 467.90 pence following the market opening, driven by anticipation that Elliott’s involvement will instigate change. Auchincloss is focused on regaining investor trust and restructuring BP's strategy to enhance cash flow and returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025