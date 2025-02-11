BP's Pledge to Reshape Strategy Amid Profit Dip

BP announced on Tuesday a quarterly profit of $1.17 billion, a figure that exceeded forecasts yet marked the company's lowest in four years. This announcement follows a revelation that Elliott Management had acquired a stake, intensifying pressure for strategic transformation.

The oil giant's performance lagged behind industry peers as energy prices held steady and global oil demand dropped. Pressure has grown on CEO Murray Auchincloss to spearhead change, especially after the company reported a 61% plunge in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the previous year.

Despite this, BP's shares edged up by 0.6% to 467.90 pence following the market opening, driven by anticipation that Elliott’s involvement will instigate change. Auchincloss is focused on regaining investor trust and restructuring BP's strategy to enhance cash flow and returns.

