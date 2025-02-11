Left Menu

BEML & STX Forge Powerful Partnership in Defence Engine Development

BEML Limited, a Defence PSU, has partnered with STX Engine of South Korea to co-develop and market advanced battle tank and marine engines. The strategic agreement aims to strengthen India's defence infrastructure and reduce import dependency through innovation and indigenisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:13 IST
Defence PSU BEML Limited announced a new strategic partnership with South Korean firm STX Engine, targeting the co-development and manufacturing of advanced battle tank and marine engines. This collaboration marks a significant stride in boosting India's defence capabilities and decreasing reliance on foreign technology.

The agreement, formalized with an MoU exchanged at Aero India 2025, covers the development, production, servicing, and maintenance of engine components, focusing on both local defence needs and potential exports. Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, highlighted the integration of BEML's engineering expertise with STX's advanced technology as a key step towards infrastructural resilience.

Through this partnership, BEML seeks to expand its influence in defence and marine engine technology while enhancing localisation initiatives. This initiative aligns with the company's broader goal of fostering a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem and achieving greater self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

