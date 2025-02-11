Left Menu

BP and Engineers India Forge Strategic Partnership

BP Plc and Engineers India Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration in oil, gas, and refining activities. The partnership aims to leverage technical expertise for BP's global operations. The MoU was signed during India Energy Week and will last for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:35 IST
BP and Engineers India Forge Strategic Partnership
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent strategic move, BP Plc has entered a collaboration with Engineers India Ltd to potentially bolster support in oil, gas, and refining sectors. This agreement, announced on Tuesday, underlines BP's comprehensive reach in the energy domain.

BP, known for its vast influence in exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution, has joined hands with Engineers India Limited, an expert in engineering consultancy. This partnership was affirmed through an MoU during the India Energy Week event.

The MoU, valid for three years, will initiate joint working teams to discuss future projects. These projects aim to enhance technical support for BP's operations across various segments, with potential expansion into other energy vectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

