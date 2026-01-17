Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Blasphemous Remarks by Delhi MLA Atishi

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has filed a complaint seeking the disqualification of Delhi MLA Atishi for alleged blasphemous comments against Guru Tegh Bahadur. Badal emphasized that the remarks harmed Sikh religious sentiments and posed a threat to communal harmony, urging legal action against Atishi.

Updated: 17-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has formally requested Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to disqualify Leader of Opposition Atishi over alleged blasphemous remarks directed at Guru Tegh Bahadur. The remarks came during a high-profile session marking 350 years since the martyrdom of the revered Sikh Guru.

Badal, a prominent Sikh leader, has also called for an FIR to be registered against Atishi, highlighting that her comments have deeply offended the Sikh community. He asserted that such conduct discredits the moral and constitutional standing required of a legislator.

The controversy has sparked widespread concern about communal harmony, with Sikh institutions worldwide reacting strongly. Badal's letter to the Speaker emphasizes the need for prompt action, suggesting that Atishi's comments are a breach of privilege and a threat to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

