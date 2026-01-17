Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Blasphemous Remarks by Delhi MLA Atishi

In a dramatic development, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has formally requested Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to disqualify Leader of Opposition Atishi over alleged blasphemous remarks directed at Guru Tegh Bahadur. The remarks came during a high-profile session marking 350 years since the martyrdom of the revered Sikh Guru.

Badal, a prominent Sikh leader, has also called for an FIR to be registered against Atishi, highlighting that her comments have deeply offended the Sikh community. He asserted that such conduct discredits the moral and constitutional standing required of a legislator.

The controversy has sparked widespread concern about communal harmony, with Sikh institutions worldwide reacting strongly. Badal's letter to the Speaker emphasizes the need for prompt action, suggesting that Atishi's comments are a breach of privilege and a threat to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)