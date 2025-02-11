Left Menu

Delhi Minors Detained Over Fatal Revenge Attack on Bully

Two minors in Delhi were detained for allegedly killing a fellow minor who had been bullying them. The incident occurred on February 9, with authorities finding the victim on a street in Gautampuri. The police investigation led to the detention, revealing motives tied to harassment and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident of juvenile crime, two minors have been detained by the Delhi Police following the alleged killing of another minor who reportedly bullied them. Law enforcement officials said the unfortunate incident took place on February 9, when the authorities were alerted around 9:45 pm about an injured individual lying on Street number 7 in the Gautampuri area.

Upon reaching the location, police discovered the victim in a dire state, surrounded by a pool of blood and bearing stab wounds among other injuries. The severity of the scene prompted the police to call in the crime and forensic science teams for an in-depth examination while the victim's body was sent to the GTB hospital for further procedures.

With a case registered under section 103/3(5) BNS at Seelampur police station, an immediate investigation was initiated. The police formed a task force dedicated to solving the case, utilized CCTV footage, and developed crucial intelligence which eventually identified and led to the detention of two minors, aged between 15 and 16. A knife purported to be the murder weapon was recovered from their possession.

During the interrogation, both suspects confessed that the deceased had lived in the same locality and persistently bullied them. Allegedly, the victim had demanded money from them, which they couldn't provide, leading to the fatal confrontation. Police efforts continue to locate a third suspect believed to be involved, as the investigation unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

