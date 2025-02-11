UniCredit Triumphs in UK Court: Gazprom Subsidiary Saga

UniCredit has secured a significant legal victory in London after a court lifted an injunction against subsidiary RusKhimAlyans of Russian energy giant Gazprom. This comes amid a potential 250 million euro fine threat from Russia.

The legal tussle began after UniCredit refused to honor bank guarantees tied to a stalled liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, citing sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. RusKhimAlyans reacted by suing UniCredit in 2023, prompting the bank to obtain an anti-suit injunction from the London courts.

The UK's Court of Appeal recently overturned UniCredit's original order as RusKhimAlyans moved to impose its own legal barriers in Russia, leading to an intensified legal standoff over sanctions and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)